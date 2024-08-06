Olympic marathon swim test run will go ahead after earlier Seine water quality concerns

PARIS (AP) — A test run to allow Olympic athletes to familiarize themselves with the marathon swimming course in the Seine River will go ahead Wednesday. The decision was made after Tuesday’s swim test was canceled over concerns about water quality in the Paris waterway. The triathlon mixed relay event was held Monday in the river that runs through the center of the French capital. The portion of the Seine in which the triathletes swam is much shorter than the course for the marathon swim, which has races scheduled for Thursday and Friday. World Aquatics, Paris 2024 and other officials met Wednesday morning and concluded the latest water test results were acceptable.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.