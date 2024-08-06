Olympics give athletes a chance to win gold — and also cash in on their short time in spotlight

PARIS (AP) — Noah Lyles wasted no time. After winning the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics, he promptly declared what he wanted the most as the newly anointed Fastest Man Alive. He wants his own sneaker to be part of the endorsement deals that should follow his success. Athletes come to the Olympics seeking gold medals, but for some, there are more lucrative prizes at stake. The two-week competition provides a global stage for competitors to be noticed and potentially cash in and extend their 15 minutes of fame.

