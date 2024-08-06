Southern California rattled by 5.2 magnitude earthquake, but there are no reports of damage
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An earthquake northwest of Los Angeles has shaken a large swath of Southern California, but there are no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 5.2 magnitude temblor stuck at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday and was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 85 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Authorities in Los Angeles and other affected communities were checking for any damage to infrastructure.