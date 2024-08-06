Trial starts for a Polish man accused of punching Danish prime minister in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The trial of a Polish man accused of punching Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the shoulder in June has begun, with Frederiksen not expected to appear in court. She suffered a minor whiplash injury when a man assaulted her in central Copenhagen on June 7 and canceled her schedule for the next few days. Local media say the 39-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty. The Polish man, who has been living in Denmark for five years, reportedly told the court that he was “intoxicated by alcohol but not drunk” and was just wandering around when he saw Frederiksen.

