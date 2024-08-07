Algerians rally behind gold medal hopeful Imane Khelif amid gender misconceptions
Associated Press
AIN MESBAH, Algeria (AP) — Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has become a hometown hero in Algeria, a conservative, Muslim-majority country where attacks on her gender have been interpreted as attacks on the nation. In the town where she grew up and learned to box, Khelif’s relatives and neighbors erupted in cheers on Tuesday when she won her Olympic semifinal match. The broad support and solidarity that Khelif enjoys amid misconceptions about her gender highlight how debates about gender identity animating the United States and Europe are mostly foreign in Algeria.