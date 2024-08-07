Arizona prosecutors asked grand jurors not to indict Trump in state’s fake electors case

Court documents show that the Arizona grand jury that indicted 18 Republican supporters of Donald Trump who falsely claimed he won the state in the 2020 election wanted to consider also charging the former president, but prosecutors urged them not to. The court records filed this week by the Arizona attorney general’s office show that as grand jurors were considering possible charges, a prosecutor asked them not to indict Trump, citing a U.S. Justice Department policy that limits the prosecution of someone for the same crime twice. The prosecutor also didn’t know whether authorities had all the evidence they would need to charge Trump at that time. Ultimately, the grand jury indicted 18 people on forgery, fraud and conspiracy charges.

