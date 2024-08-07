Edmunds compares: 2024 Ford F-150 versus 2025 Ram 1500

Two of Edmunds’ highly rated full-size trucks are freshly updated. The 2024 F-150 offers an array of engine choices and configurations, plus fresh styling and new technology features. The 2025 Ram 1500, meanwhile, is equally impressive for truck shoppers who want a do-it-all truck. It’s known for its smooth ride and outstanding cabin quality. Edmunds experts put these two top trucks to a head-to-head comparison across all the categories that matter to truck shoppers. Find out which one emerges victorious.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.