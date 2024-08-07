Helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama kills 1 and injures another, county coroner says

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama coroner says a helicopter crash at a military base has killed one person and injured another. Dale County Coroner John Cawley says an AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during routine flight training on Fort Novosel army base on Wednesday afternoon. The base is the Army’s primary training facility for helicopter pilots. It’s about 94 miles south of Montgomery. The crash killed a flight instructor who was operating the helicopter. There was only one other passenger in the helicopter, a student, who is being treated for minor injuries at a hospital. Military authorities did not immediately provide any information about the circumstances of the crash.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.