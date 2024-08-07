Illinois governor calls for resignation of sheriff whose deputy fatally shot Black woman in her home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor is calling for the resignation of the sheriff whose deputy fatally wounded a Black woman after she called 911 for help last month. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that Republican Jack Campbell should step down after the July 6 shooting death of Sonya Massey in her home. He said the sheriff who had hired deputy Sean Grayson had failed in his duty. Grayson faces charges including first-degree murder in the death. He has said he felt threatened by a pan of hot water the woman was holding when he went to her home. The sheriff said Wednesday he intends to stay in the job.

