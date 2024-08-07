In a 2020 flashback, Georgia’s GOP-aligned election board wants to reinvestigate election results

ATLANTA (AP) — Four years after the 2020 election, a newly GOP-aligned election board in Georgia is pushing to reinvestigate the state’s largest county for its handling of the vote. Georgia’s State Election Board voted 3-2 Wednesday to ask the state’s attorney general to investigate the Fulton County government. The majority seeks to reopen an inquiry closed in May. It’s unclear if Republican Attorney General Chris Carr will agree to take any action. It’s also unclear what could happen if an inquiry does go forward. The board has the power to take over election administration in individual counties. Wednesday’s action comes after a trio aligned with Trump took control of the five-member regulatory board.

