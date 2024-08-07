Muhammad Yunus is heading to Bangladesh to take office as its interim leader Thursday

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s next leader Muhammad Yunus was heading home to take office later Thursday after imploring people to stay calm and be ready to rebuild the country after an uprising that ended the 16-year, increasingly autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina. Yunus is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who was jailed under Hasina’s rule on corruption allegations his supporters contended were political. He was in Paris for the Olympics when he was named interim leader following talks among military officials and student activists who led the uprising against Hasina. Bangladesh’s military chief said an interim government headed by Yunus would be sworn in Thursday night. It will remain in office until an election that hasn’t been scheduled.

