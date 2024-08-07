RFK Jr. grilled again about his move to California while listing New York address on ballot petition

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing another round of pointed questioning about why he listed a New York address on a ballot petition after he moved to California. The independent presidential candidate took the stand for a second day Wednesday to defend himself in a voter lawsuit seeking to keep him off the New York ballot in November. A lawyer asked Kennedy if moving his family and pets to the Los Angeles area showed his intention to reside in California. Kennedy balked at providing a yes or no answer, saying the truth is nuanced. He has said he has a residence in a New York City suburb.

