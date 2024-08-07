UK police prepare for another night of violence as country reels from disorder

LONDON (AP) — British police are gearing up for another night of violence amid concerns that far-right groups plan to target as many as 30 locations around the country following a week of rioting and disorder. Authorities are mobilizing about 6,000 specially trained officers to respond to possible disorder on Wednesday. London’s Metropolitan Police Service said it would do “everything in our power” to protect the capital.

