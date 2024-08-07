US, Australia, Canada, Philippines stage naval and air force maneuvers in disputed South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States, Australia, Canada and the Philippines are staging joint air force and naval drills in what they say is a show of force to promote the rule of law in the disputed South China Sea, where China has increasingly asserted its territorial claims. In an apparent response, China said it also conducted air and sea combat patrols on Wednesday. Commanders from the four countries said in a joint statement that they “stand together to address common maritime challenges and underscore our shared dedication to upholding international law and the rules-based order.” China has long claimed much of the South China Sea, a key global trade and security route.

