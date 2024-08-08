A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake has struck off Japan’s southern coast, triggering a tsunami advisory. The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake on Thursday registered magnitude 7.1 and was centered off the eastern coast of Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles). It issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku. Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries.

