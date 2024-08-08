Columbia University deans resign after exchanging disparaging texts during meeting on antisemitism
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Columbia University deans who exchanged disparaging texts during a campus discussion about Jewish life and antisemitism have resigned. The resignations were confirmed by the school on Thursday. They come a month after Columbia said it had suspended the administrators from their positions. The school’s president said some of the messages “touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.” The administrators have not commented publicly since their text exchange became public in June.