Death toll from 6 weeks of monsoon rains jumps to 154 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities say the death toll from nearly six weeks of monsoon rains across Pakistan has risen to 154. The National Disaster Management Authority says flash floods and heavy rains have damaged more than 1,500 homes since July 1, when the monsoon rains began. It said in a report Thursday that orchards were also damaged in remote areas of the southwestern Baluchistan province. Many of the 154 deaths occurred in the eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Pakistan is now in the middle of the monsoon season, which runs from July through September. In 2022, climate-induced downpours swelled rivers and inundated at one point one-third of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and causing $30 billion in damage.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.