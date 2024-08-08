Ferguson marks 10 years since Michael Brown’s death. While there’s some progress, challenges persist

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Michael Brown’s death was the catalyst for massive change starting in Ferguson, Missouri. Ten years later, those in the community cite significant progress, but say challenges remain. Every city leader was white in the majority-Black city in 2014. Today, the mayor, police chief, city attorney and other leaders are Black. The mostly-white police force of 2014 now has more officers that are Black than white. The municipal court system that once brought in millions of dollars in court fines and fees paid mostly by poor residents now collects only a fraction of that. But many acknowledge that race still divides the community of 18,000 residents.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.