Former Uvalde schools police chief says he’s being ‘scapegoated’ over response to mass shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former Uvalde schools police chief says he thinks he’s been “scapegoated” as the one to blame for the botched law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Arredondo spoke to CNN in his first public remarks in two years about the attack that killed 19 students and two teachers. Nearly 400 local, state and federal officers responded that day but waited more than 70 minutes to confront and kill the gunman inside of a classroom. Arredondo was cast as the incident commander that day. He and another Uvalde former schools officers have been indicted on child endangerment and abandonment charges. They are the only officers to be charged.

