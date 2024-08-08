Harris and Walz head to Arizona, where a VP runner-up could still make a difference

PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate are campaigning in Arizona as the latest stop on their tour of battleground states. The Arizona swing is especially significant because Harris passed over the state’s junior senator, Mark Kelly, in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate. That may cost her a handful of votes in a state that President Joe Biden won by less than 11,000 votes in 2020. But the state is also chock full of Midwesterners who may warm to Walz. And Democrats say the same energy that’s greeted Harris at earlier stops on her battleground tour is present in Arizona.

