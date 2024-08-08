Legal challenge seeks to prevent RFK Jr. from appearing on Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A newly filed legal challenge seeks to have third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kept off Pennsylvania’s fall ballot. It is an effort with ramifications for the hotly contested swing-state battle between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. The petition argues, among other things, that the nominating papers filed by Kennedy and his running mate “demonstrate, at best, a fundamental disregard” of state law and the process by which signatures are gathered. Kennedy faces legal challenges over ballot access in several states. Kennedy’s lawyer says he’s confident he will be on the Pennsylvania ballot.

