Part of falling cornice kills 1 at Prague tram stop

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say part of a cornice that fell from a building in downtown Prague hit a tram stop, killing one person. Television footage showed a hole in the roof of the stop. The victim was not immediately identified. The accident took place Thursday on Lazarska street before noon. Police say the street would be closed for traffic for two hours. Several tram lines use the street. At the time of the accident, the Czech capital was hit by a thunderstorm. Firefighters said that after the accident they removed about 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of unidentified material from the top of the building that could possibly fall later.

