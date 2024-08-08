Russian official in the Kursk region says fighting continues in Ukraine incursion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top official in the Kursk region of Russia that borders Ukraine says that fighting is continuing in an area where Ukrainian forces made a significant incursion this week. Ukrainian officials haven’t commented on the scope of the operation around the town of Sudzha. But Kursk’s acting deputy governor Andrei Belostotsky said Thursday that Russian forces are fighting to prevent Ukrainians from advancing further into the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the incursion as a “large-scale provocation.”

