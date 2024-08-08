South Korea media says North Korean resident crossed border waters to defect

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media says one North Korean resident escaped to the South across waters on the western border between the two countries and expressed intent to resettle in the South. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing anonymous military sources, said the unidentified individual crossed an estuary where the Han River meets the Yellow Sea and was taken by South Korean troops at the South’s border island of Gyodong. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, when asked about the report during a parliamentary session, said South Korea’s National Intelligence Service was investigating related matters but didn’t elaborate.

