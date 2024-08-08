Three people arrested in rural Nevada over altercation that Black man says involved a racial slur
Associated Press
RENO, Nevada (AP) — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a verbal altercation last week in Virginia City, Nevada, during which a Black man said a racial slur was directed at him by a man who also said “they have a hanging tree” for people like him. The arrests stem from a video recorded by Ricky Johnson showing his confrontation in Virginia City with another man he said directed the racist comments at him. al slur at him. The three suspects, two women and one man, were booked into jail Wednesday. The man in the video was charged with breach of peace, a gross misdemeanor that includes making threatening comments based on race.