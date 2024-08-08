US men’s basketball team rallies to beat Serbia in Paris Olympics, will face France for gold medal

PARIS (AP) — They scored six points in two seconds. And just like that, against what looked like overwhelming odds, the U.S. Olympic team was on its way. To a comeback. To a win. And to another Olympic gold medal game. Stephen Curry scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 left, and the U.S. will play for gold in the Paris Olympics on Saturday night after beating Serbia 95-91. The U.S. trailed by 17 points in the first half, plus faced an 11-point halftime deficit — the biggest one successfully overcome by an American team since NBA players were added to the Olympic mix in 1992.

