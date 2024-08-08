Veteran human rights advocate freed in swap says Russia is sliding back toward Stalinist times

BERLIN (AP) — A human rights activist since the 1980s, Oleg Orlov thought Russia had turned a corner when the Soviet Union collapsed and a democratically elected president became leader. But then Vladimir Putin rose to power, crushing dissent and launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Finally, the 71-year-old Orlov was himself thrown in prison for opposing the war. Freed last week in the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War, Orlov told The Associated Press that Russia is backsliding toward the days of dictator Josef Stalin. He is vowing to work from exile to try to free as many political prisoners as possible and keep their cases in the spotlight.

