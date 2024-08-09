Amanda Knox wasn’t coerced but ‘freely’ accused a bar owner in roommate’s murder, Italian court says

MILAN (AP) — An Italian appeals court says that Amanda Knox’s hand-written memo at the center of her latest retrial for falsely accusing a Congolese bar owner in the 2007 murder of her British housemate contained enough elements for her to be reconvicted of slander in June. The Florence court gave its reasonings on Friday. Knox’s lawyer has said that she plans to appeal. The slander conviction remains the only one remaining against her long after Knox was definitively exonerated of the murder, and she traveled to Florence in June hoping to remove the last legal stain against her — only to be convicted again.

