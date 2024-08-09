Boxer Imane Khelif fights for gold to cap an Olympics filled with misinformed scrutiny

PARIS (AP) — Imane Khelif is one victory away from wrapping up her tumultuous Paris Olympics with a gold medal around her neck after enduring waves of online abuse over misconceptions about her sex. Khelif fights Yang Liu of China in the final of the women’s welterweight division. The vitriol against Khelif and fellow two-time Olympian Li Yu-ting of Taiwan stems from the Russian-dominated International Boxing Association disqualifying them from last year’s world championships. The sport’s governing body has been banned from the Olympics and claimed both fighters had failed murky eligibility tests for women’s competition. The International Olympic Committee has called the arbitrary sex tests imposed on the two boxers irretrievably flawed.

