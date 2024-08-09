Flooding restricts aid to areas of Sudan facing famine, UN says

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency says flood conditions in Sudan are hindering the delivery of aid to areas where many are already facing starvation and famine, including to a camp for those who have fled the ongoing fighting in North Darfur. In a statement, the agency said at least 11,000 people, many of them already displaced, have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding. Much of the country has descended into a humanitarian crisis since fighting began over a year ago between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.

