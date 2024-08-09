Like Noah Lyles, Olympians with COVID are competing in Paris. Restrictions are a thing of the past

PARIS (AP) — Paris Olympics organizers have issued health recommendations, but no restrictions, for dozens of athletes who got tested positive to COVID during the Games. That allowed athletes like Noah Lyles to compete if they wish and are able to. This comes in sharp contrast with the Tokyo Olympics, which had to be delayed by one year due to the pandemic and were held under intense COVID regulations – and no fans allowed at any events. Just six months later, the Winter Games in Beijing had even more strict protocols because of China’s zero tolerance policy. In Paris, the Olympics recall pre-COVID times. The World Health Organization said earlier this week that at least 40 athletes at the Olympics had tested positive for the virus amid growing cases worldwide. Not all made their condition public.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.