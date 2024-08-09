Man who attacked police at the US Capitol with poles gets 20 years, one of longest Jan. 6 sentences

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California man with a history of political violence has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking police with flagpoles and other makeshift weapons during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. David Nicholas Dempsey’s sentence is among the longest among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Prosecutors described him as one of the most violent members of the mob of Donald Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory. Dempsey, from Van Nuys, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of assaulting police officers with a dangerous weapon.

