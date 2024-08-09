Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a ‘broken’ finance system

PARIS (AP) — Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games. As they struggle to make ends meet, a spotlight is being cast on an Olympics funding system that watchdog groups condemn as “broken.” The Games, the world’s biggest sporting stage, bring in billions of dollars in TV rights, ticket sales and sponsorship, but most athletes must fend for themselves financially. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, is dismissive. When asked by The Associated Press about athletes turning to OnlyFans, a spokesman responded by asking if the AP had been looking at his browser history.

