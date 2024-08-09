Paris has become more accessible for disabled. Will it last after the Olympics and Paralympics?

PARIS (AP) — Since the start of the Olympics, Ndieme Lame has been commuting every day to the Stade de France where she works as a volunteer helping visitors find their way. The 57-year-old wheelchair user is in awe at how easy it’s been to cross the city on public transit to reach the stadium. Her daily journey highlights the city’s efforts to improve accessibility for people with disabilities ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics. Lame said an online system that lets her book assistance at commuter train stations has been particularly helpful. Challenges remain, however, particularly in the underground Metro system where most stations are not fully accessible to people in wheelchairs. And Lame wonders whether the station assistants will still be there when the Olympic spotlight has gone.

