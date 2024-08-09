Stellantis warns union of 2,000 or more potential job cuts at an auto plant outside Detroit

Stellantis is warning that it could lay off as many as 2,450 of the 3,700 union workers employed at a truck plant just outside of Detroit. The job cuts announced Friday would be at the Stellantis Warren Truck Plant, which builds an older version of the Ram 1500 pickup called the Tradesman, sold mainly to commercial businesses. Last month, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pledged to tackle the company’s problems in North America and elsewhere after reporting a plunge in first-half earnings. The U.S.-European automaker reported that its net profits fell by half in the first two quarters of the year.

