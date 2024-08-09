You had a lot of questions about next-generation nuclear reactors. We posed them to the experts

The United States is speeding up efforts to license and build a new generation of nuclear reactors to supply carbon-free electricity. These reactors are smaller and cheaper than traditional ones. And some are more advanced, using cooling agents other than water that supporters say make them safer. Readers shared their opinions and questions about the nation’s ambitions to roll out new reactors and rely even more on nuclear energy with The Associated Press. They want to know how the next generation of nuclear reactors can be a climate solution, where the radioactive nuclear waste will go and whether these new reactor designs are safe. AP went to experts for answers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.