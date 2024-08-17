X announces suspension of Brazil operations, alleging ‘censorship orders’ from Supreme Court justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Social media company X says it will close its operations in Brazil, claiming Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes threatened to arrest their legal representative in Brazil if they did not comply with orders. X is removing all remaining Brazil staff in the country, “effective immediately” though the company said service will still be available to the people of Brazil. The company did not clarify how it could claim to suspend operations while continuing to provide services to Brazilians. Earlier this year, the company clashed with de Moraes over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation on X. The company says his most recent orders amounted to censorship, and shared a copy of the document on X.

