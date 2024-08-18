Texas jury to decide if student’s parents are liable in a deadly 2018 school shooting

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Jurors in Texas are expected to resume deliberations on whether the parents of a Texas student accused of killing 10 people in a 2018 school shooting should be held financially liable. Deliberations were to begin Monday. The victims’ lawsuit seeks to hold the student and his parents financially liable for the shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston. They are pursuing at least $1 million in damages. Victims’ attorneys say the parents failed to provide necessary support for their son’s mental health and didn’t do enough to prevent him from accessing their guns. An attorney for the parents says their son’s mental break wasn’t foreseeable and that he hid his plans for the shooting.

