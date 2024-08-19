Court orders 4 Milwaukee men to stand trial in killing of man outside hotel lobby

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has ordered four Milwaukee hotel workers accused of killing a man by pinning him to the ground to stand trial. According to prosecutors, Hyatt Hotel security guards Brandon Turner and Todd Erickson along with bellhop Herbert Williamson and front desk worker Devin Johnson-Carson pinned D’Vontaye Mitchell to the ground for eight to nine minutes on June 30 after Mitchell went onto a women’s hotel bathroom. All four were charged with being a party to felony murder. Milwaukee County Court Commissioner Rosa Barillas ordered all four to stand trial Monday following a joint preliminary hearing, the step in the legal process where a court official determines if enough evidences exists to force a defendant to trial.

