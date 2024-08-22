California woman fed up with stolen mail sends Apple AirTag to herself to catch thief

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A California woman tired of packages being stolen from her post office mailbox mailed herself an Apple AirTag to track the thieves. That’s according to officials Tuesday, who arrested the two suspects after the woman’s mail was stolen again. Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of mail theft early Monday morning and were able to track the AirTag to where the suspects were. They found the woman’s mail and other items believed to be stolen from other victims. The sheriff’s department commended the woman for notifying law enforcement, rather than attempting to contact them on her own.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.