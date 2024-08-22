Harris’ big moment, Dems’ rising stars, Gaza protesters shut out. Takeaways from DNC’s last night
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday night with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. She is the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to be nominated, and supporters have turned out in white to mark the historic moment. Ahead of Harris’ appearance in the convention hall, rising Democratic stars are addressing the crowd, along with survivors of mass shootings and others speaking to different issues. The crowded lineup reflects the immense work Democrats have before them as they’ve stood up a fresh presidential campaign in just under a month since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race.