Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child. In an Instagram post Friday, the singer announced the baby boy was named Jack Blues Bieber. It’s not clear when the baby was born. A representative for Hailey Bieber told The Associated Press on Friday night that no further details were available. The Grammy-winning artist rose to fame in 2010 with his hit “Baby.” His wife is a model and the founder of the skincare line Rhode. The couple announced the were expecting a baby in May with photos from an intimate vow renewal ceremony.

