California lawmakers pass protections for pregnant women in prisons and ban on legacy admissions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature is passing hundreds of bills during its last week in session for the year. Lawmakers approved proposals Tuesday to expand protections for pregnant people in prisons, ban legacy admissions at private colleges and address gender discrimination on college campuses. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to act on bills the Legislature sends him. Newsom can sign them into law, veto them or let them become law without his signature. He has often cited the state’s budget troubles in recent years when rejecting proposals he would otherwise support.

