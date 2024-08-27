Iran’s supreme leader opens door to negotiations with United States over Tehran’s nuclear program
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has opened the door to renewed negotiations with the United States over his country’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, telling its civilian government there was “no barrier” to engaging with its “enemy.” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s remarks Tuesday set clear red lines for any talks taking place under the government of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian and renewed his warnings that America wasn’t to be trusted. But his comments mirror those around the time of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran’s nuclear program greatly curtailed in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.