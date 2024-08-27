Karen Read now faces civil suit as well as murder charge in police officer boyfriend’s death

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Karen Read and two bars where she and her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, had been drinking the night he died. Read has pleaded not guilty and awaits a retrial on charges including second-degree murder in O’Keefe’s death. The civil suit filed by O’Keefe’s family accuses her of hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. And it says the bars served Read alcohol that night even though she was visibly drunk. The lawsuit doesn’t say how much alcohol O’Keefe was served that night before he got into Read’s SUV.

