US appeals court revives a lawsuit against TikTok over 10-year-old’s ‘blackout challenge’ death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has revived a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died attempting a viral blackout challenge that the family says she watched on TikTok. Federal law generally protects online publishers from liability for content posted by others. But the court says TikTok could potentially be found liable for promoting the content or using an algorithm to steer it to children. The challenge dared people to choke themselves until they lost consciousness. Lawyers for the mother say it appeared in Nylah Anderson’s “For You” feed after TikTok determined that she might watch it — even after other children had died trying it.

