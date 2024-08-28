Errant ostrich brings traffic to a halt in South Dakota after escaping from a trailer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An ostrich brought traffic to a halt in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as motorists tried to lure and nudge the towering bird off a multilane thoroughfare. Drivers called Sioux Falls police just before noon Tuesday to report the roughly 7-foot-tall bird in the middle of a busy four-lane road. As police and animal officials responded, motorists hopped out of their cars and managed to carefully corral the flightless bird. A police spokesman says the bird was among several ostriches being hauled in a trailer owned by an out-of-state traveler before it escaped. The owner helped capture the bird and managed to get it back into the trailer.

