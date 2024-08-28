Prosecutors in Arizona’s fake electors case dispute defendants’ allegations of a political motive

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are defending their case against Republicans accused of plotting to overturn the results of the close 2020 presidential race in Arizona after defense attorneys painted them as politically motivated. An Arizona judge is considering requests from at least a dozen people to dismiss charges of forgery, fraud and conspiracy. But the judge did not issue any rulings at the conclusion of a three-day hearing on Wednesday. In all, 18 people were indicted. Two have resolved their cases. Those seeking a dismissal argue that Attorney General Kris Mayes has tried to use the charges to violate their constitutionally protected free speech, citing an Arizona law barring baseless legal actions. Prosecutors say the defendants don’t have evidence to support their claims.

