Rio de Janeiro police have a new target in their crosshairs: hard-to-get stuffed animals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro police carried out 16 search warrants targeting the claw machines that elicit exhilaration among children and adults alike across the city. But police said in a statement that the machines defraud users who believe scoring stuffed animals to be a test of skill. In fact they are games of chance — just like slot machines — and therefore illegal. Officers on Wednesday seized claw machines, laptops, tablets, cell phones, a firearm and — yes — stuffed animals. They are investigating whether organized crime may be the invisible hand behind the claw.

