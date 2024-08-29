A sinkhole swallows an SUV in South Korea, injuring 2 people
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Emergency workers in South Korea’s capital say that two people have been injured after a sinkhole suddenly opened and swallowed their SUV. Photos from the scene showed a white sport utility vehicle engulfed in the 2½-meter-deep hole that appeared on a street in the central part of Seoul. Emergency workers rescued the vehicle’s 82-year-old male driver and a 76-year-old female passenger. Fire department officials said that no one else was hurt in the incident.